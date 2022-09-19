Ben Lomand Connect

Gov. Bill Lee and Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced this past week that the state will award $446,770,282 in grants for the expansion of internet access across the state of Tennessee. Ben Lomand will get about $24 million in Broadband Infrastructure Investments.

In total, the broadband infrastructure grants will provide broadband access to more than 150,000 unserved homes and businesses across 58 counties.