Coffee County 911 Emergency Center is moving slowly toward having Ben Lomand service to replace the problematic phone service provided by AT&T.
Director Scott LeDuc told the 911 Communications Center District Board that he met with an executive from the broadband provider and discussed some of the logistics of the upgrade, including the possibility of a discounted fee for service. Coffee County recently approved using $4.6 million in matching ARP COVID relief funds to expand broadband access with the provider.
LeDuc said that as soon as he gets the prices, Ben Lomand can be up and running by December.
One sticking point in the discussion came when LeDuc told the board that the provider “require(s) that they sit on our board if we use them as a telephone company.”
LeDuc noted that Warren County’s communication center has a similar arrangement.
Board member Sheriff Chad Partin said that a company cannot make requirements on the 911 board.
“That’s a mayor appointment only,” Partin said. “Would you want AT&T on our board?”
Board Attorney Mike Mahan suggested that Ben Lomand can come to board meetings but questioned if they should sit in a board seat.
“They would have a conflict with being on the board with an interest in it,” Mahan said.
LeDuc said that Ben Lomand offered excellent technical advice when Warren County was choosing a computer-aided dispatch system.
“They were really good, because they’re engineers, most of them, at helping us decide how to choose software and hardware based on whether we own it or don’t own it,” he said.
Partin said that the county has the company that leases office space at Coffee County Administrative Plaza, to provide “IT work, so they are going to get looped in anyway.”
The board felt that the matter would be resolved and that the county will move forward with the new phone service.
According to discussions at several communication center and 911 board meetings, the current phone system at the communication center is mired with static. These ongoing problems include the emergency lines.
“The situation with AT&T is that bad,” LeDuc said. “I don’t even use my phone in my office for that reason.”