Fans of four-legged, furry friends have an opportunity to support a local animal shelter while having fun at a concert tomorrow.
Local singer songwriter Lee Gibson is putting on his annual Woofstock 2 this Friday at 7 p.m. at The Honeysuckle, located at Twin Creeks Resort and Marina in Winchester.
The annual benefit concert supports Animal Harbor, a limited-issue animal shelter serving Franklin County.
According to Gibson, this will be the fourth benefit concert in the past six years or so, and he is happy to support the mission of Animal Harbor.
“They are a nonprofit, and they rely on grants and donations to stay open so they can service the community and help out little fur babies,” he said with a laugh.
Gibson said as the front man for his band, he is always looking for ways to help bring awareness or raise funds for worthy causes.
“I like this [cause] a lot,” he said.
While many events have been postponed or canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gibson said he was determined to do something, even if it was small.
The concert will be held at an outdoor venue in Franklin County, meaning those who attend can practice social distancing and still raise money for Animal Harbor.
He said he would like to sell out the whole venue, if possible.
“There’s room for upwards of 500 people,” he said of the venue.
Additionally, Gibson said he would love to see at least $4,000 go toward funding Animal Harbor from the event.
In addition to Gibson’s music, a live auction will also take place, featuring items from country music artists and local area merchants, including the Oak Ridge Boys, Lynchburg Winery and local businesses from the Franklin County area.
Tickets are available exclusively from Gibson’s website, leegibsonmusic.com. There are three tiers of seating available for the concert: reserved, general admission and lawn seating.
The reserved tier costs $20 and include the first five rows of seats at the show. General admission seats are $15 and start at row six. Lawn seating is just $10; those who choose the lawn seating are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets.
Those who cannot attend the event but still want to make a donation to Animal Harbor can also do so on Gibson’s site. Pre-set donations include $10, $20, $50 and $100 gifts or fans of the furry friends can pick a custom donation amount.
Twin Creeks Marina & Resort is located at 60 Slip-A Way, Winchester, 37398.
To buy tickets, visit www.leegibsonmusic.com.