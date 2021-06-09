Imagine being free and not knowing it.
June 19, 1865, was a moment in American history where the last slaves in the south were informed that slavery was abolished after 246 years of documented enslavement. African American history has always been communicated through art, music, food and folklores.
In honor of African-Americans’ ancestors’ struggles, freedom and customs, the public is invited to celebrate the breaking of generational, mental and physical chains through the arts.
This event will embody the very essence of what it means to be African American in America, allowing all who attend the ability to see, hear and taste what African Americans have an enduring power, “Beyond Strength.”
The event is June 18 at Townsend School, 910 S. Shepard St., Winchester 37398. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Event ends at 10 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at eventbrite.com/e/beyond-strength-juneteenth-celebration-tickets-149496440879.
The celebration will feature the work of artists including Beth Hamilton-Taylor, Charles "LowKey" Art, Aerial Mosely, Paul Rippy, Cora Green, Ariana Garcia and Shayna & Terrell (Collab) - Black Ink Cartell.
The celebration will also have spoken word and poetry performances from Isis Swink, Carlton Batts, Beth Hamilton-Taylor and Royce Massengill, Jr. Live music will be performed by Ashley and Zachary Brooks.