Former Vice President Joe Biden stands poised to become the 46th President of the United States after mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania put him over the top this past weekend.
Biden, 77, has claimed victory after being declared the winner by all major news outlets. However, he will not officially be president-elect until the election is certified.
“I sought this office to restore the soul of America,” Biden said in his victory speech held near his Delaware home, “and to make America respected around the world again and to unite us here at home.”
The loss has not set well at the White House where incumbent President Donald Trump has questioned the legitimacy of the election for months, questioning the large mail-in numbers.
“The simple fact is this election is far from over,” Trump said in a statement this weekend. “Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor.”
Trump is the first incumbent president to lose reelection since Republican George H.W. Bush in 1992. Meanwhile Biden’s running-mate, Kamala Harris will become the first female vice-president provided the present numbers hold.
While garnering enough Electoral College votes to surpass the required 270, with some states still too close to call, Biden fared poorly in Coffee County and Tennessee as a whole in a state where a record 68 percent of Tennessee voters went to the polls. Trump carried Coffee County with 73 percent of the vote.