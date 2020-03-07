About one in four registered voters in Coffee County turned out to elect a new judge and decide their nominees for president during Super Tuesday.
According to the Coffee County Election Commission, there were 8,545 who participated in the March Primary which included not only Election Day but also two weeks of early voting in February. The number broke down to 5,764 who chose to vote Republican and 2,781 Democrat, totaling around 26 percent of the 32,058 registered Coffee County voters. The number was down significantly from the same primary season in 2016 when 10,784 people voted in the pair of primaries, representing about 34 percent of the electorate. However, that year saw a fierce primary fight for both then-candidate Donald Trump for the Republican nomination and a nip-and-tuck battle between eventual Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders. This year President Donald Trump was virtually unchallenged for the GOP nod.
Those who did go to the polls and voted Republican helped elect Manchester attorney Greg Perry as General Sessions Judge as he topped Tullahoma attorney Stacy Lynch by over 1,000 votes, 2,661 to 1,553. Jason Huskey finished third with 1,183 while Jess Stockwell mustered 190 votes.
Perry carried 16 of the county’s 21 precincts on the way to victory and also won early voting. Perry, who led all candidates in spending and contributions accepted, won all precincts located outside Tullahoma. However, Lynch, who was second in spending and contributions accepted, carried five out of the seven Tullahoma precincts, some by large amounts.
With the win, Perry will be sworn as judge since there are no candidates running in August.
Also taking the oath of office will be 8th District County Commissioner Dr. Jeffery W. Keele who defeated Tim Brown 256 to 157 at the New Union Fire Hall precinct in the Republican Primary in which 25 percent of the district voted in the GOP primary. Like in the judge’s race, there are no Democratic contenders so he will be sworn in shortly given the fact the district has went without representation for the better part of a year after their former commissioner stepped down when she moved. The county commission had tried to fill the spot but could never muster enough votes to elect either Brown or Keele so they decided to leave it to the voters.
In the run for president, Democratic voters in Coffee County agreed with the rest of Tennessee as former Vice President Joe Biden carried Coffee with 1,124 votes. Meanwhile, Biden’s closest contender on the national level, Bernie Sanders took second in Coffee with 671 votes. Mike Bloomberg, who has since withdrawn from the race for the Oval Office and thrown his support to Biden, finished third in Coffee with 473 votes. Pete Buttigieg, who won the straw poll held by the Democratic Party the week before election, got 116 votes but has since withdrawn and pitched his support to Biden. Elizabeth Warren got 196 votes from Coffee Democrats.
Donald Trump got 5,337 votes with his nearest competitor “uncommitted” getting 177 votes.
Beverly Robertson, who is running uncontested, got 4,953 complimentary votes.
Duane Sherrill may be reached at dsherrill@tullahomanews.com.