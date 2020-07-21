Another facet of the new Tullahoma Police Department facility was approved at the Monday, July 13 meeting of the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
The city board approved the purchase of security equipment for the new facility to the tune of $14,665 from Life Communications and Security, Inc., a local security firm.
According to a memo on the subject from Police Chief Jason Williams, he said TPD and other city departments “utilize video surveillance and security equipment” from the company inside Tullahoma City Hall.
“As we equip the new police building, it is recommended that we maintain continuity and interoperability by utilizing all parts, labor and equipment from the same vendor,” Williams said in the memo.
Funds for the purchase are included in the overall project budget, according to the memo.
Included in the quote from Life Communications are one high definition DVR, 21 high definition (1080p HD) IR VF cameras with motorized zoom, three Louroe microphone kits, one Dell 24” flat panel monitor with HDMI cable (at DVR), one lot video baluns and one lot Siamese and Cat. 53 cable. All parts, labor and materials are included, as well as wire pulls and wire provided by the company, according to the quote.
A one-year warranty is included on all parts and labor, with the exception of “acts of God” or “abuse,” which are not covered.
Any TVs or monitors needed for remote viewing of interview rooms will need to be provided by the city, according to the Life Communications quote.
This item was included on the consent agenda for the board and accepted unanimously.
