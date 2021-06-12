Big Lots, Inc., one of the largest neighborhood discount retailers in the U.S., will once again be bringing its unbeatable deals on everything for the home to Tullahoma with the reopening and ribbon cutting ceremony of a new store on Saturday, June 19 at 8:45 a.m.
Located at 1806 North Jackson Street, the new 23,623 square foot store replaces the previous location on 600 N Jackson St #100 and will offer the same array of Big Lots exclusive brands such as Broyhill, a line of high-quality furniture and home décor items exclusive to Big Lots, plus a variety of products from national brands – like Sealy, Tide, Starbucks, and Swiffer – and a wide assortment of private labels all under one roof. Shoppers will enjoy browsing the aisles for bargains and treasures alike, including mattresses, furniture, food, seasonal products, beauty products and more.
"We’re thrilled to continue our tradition of bringing the Big Lots experience to Tullahoma with the opening of our new location,” said Shannon Letts, SVP Real Estate Development at Big Lots. “At Big Lots, it is our mission to help our customers live bigger and better by delivering exceptional value on everything they need for their homes and everything they want for themselves. During each visit, customers can expect a fun, friendly neighborhood shopping experience that only Big Lots can provide.”
Big Lots in Tullahoma will employ 43 local residents. For more information on Big Lots and job openings, please visit www.BigLots.com or follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Letts pointed out that Big Lots offers a unique shopping experience – part treasure hunt, part everyday necessities and special Big Buys – items bought in limited quantities at exceptional prices. Customers looking for additional ways to “save big” can benefit by signing up for Big Lots’ BIG Rewards!, a loyalty program that allows customers to win big with discounts based on number of visits, birthday surprises, VIP shopping days, free items and more. Shoppers can also explore “The Lot,” a newly dedicated section in each store that houses unique seasonal items, electronics, clothing, accessories, and more.
For shopper peace-of-mind, Big Lots has implemented a number of procedures in accordance with local government officials to protect the health and well-being of community members in each store. The services include contactless curbside pickup, same day delivery and Buy Online, Pick up In-Store through BigLots.com to limit interactions, while still providing friendly customer service and a top-notch shopping experience.
The grand opening comes after the old Big Lots store sold out to the bare walls, offering deals up to 50 percent off. It has not been officially revealed what will replace Big Lots in its old location.