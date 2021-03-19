An open secret in Tullahoma has been confirmed: the Tullahoma Big Lots store is moving.
A representative for the company confirmed to The News that the existing store, currently located in the Northgate Mall property on North Jackson Street, will move up the road into the vacant space in the former Kmart building.
The old Kmart building has been renovated since the retailer moved out several years ago, hosting first Hobby Lobby and now Big Lots.
Construction crews can currently be seen modifying the exterior of the building in preparation for the discount retailer’s impending move.
According to the Big Lots public relations contact, the new store location is expected to open up this summer. An official opening date was not yet available.
According to Tullahoma Area Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Thom Robinson, the store currently has “about 5 months” left on its lease in the mall location, so moving likely will not happen too soon.
The new store will be around 34,000 square feet in size, with the current floor plan proposing 33,451 square feet in total. This will likely be larger than the current store, which is listed on an older website for the mall at a little more than 27,000 square feet.