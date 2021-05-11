Many of the local nonprofits raised quite a bit of money last week during The Big Payback event. According to The Big Payback, there were a total of 32,941 donations to 917 nonprofit organizations in the 24-hour period of May 5 through May 6. Throughout Middle Tennessee the event raised a total of $4,347,431.
South Jackson Civic Center started off its campaign with the “Cinco de Mayo Kickoff Party” at Las Trojas and raised $17,995 by the end of the campaign.
In a statement, SJCC representatives thanked everyone who donated during the campaign.
“Thank you to all who made donations and helped further the cause,” read the statement. “We are glad to head home dreaming about the great things we can make happen because of you.”
SJCC also won several cash prizes during The Big Payback including “Region’s Most Unique Donors” valued at $2,000, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; “Most Dollars Raised: Small Organizations” valued at $1,500, Art Organization; first place in “Most Unique Donors, Small Org.” for Art Organizations valued at $1,500; and “Peer-to-Peer Campaign: Most Unique Donors, Small Org.” valued at $1,000.
The money raised during the campaign will be used to replace the seating at SJCC and to refinish the floors.
With its social media campaign, the Tullahoma Fine Arts Center was able to raise $1,710.
In a statement, TFAC President Joshua Cole thanked the community and its members for donating during The Big Payback as the year brought on significant challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Thank you again to everyone who donated and thought of our organization during the Big Payback and throughout the past year,” Cole stated. “I am extremely humble and grateful. It is an honor to lead such a great organization.”
The money raised will be used to create new programs to serve the local community.
The Hands-On Science Center held a “Big Pay Back Science-a-thon” Facebook livestream during the 24-hour event to raise $2,883. Some of the livestreams included demonstrations and an inside look of the science center as it prepares to reopen to the public. Executive Director Sean Amidon and Deputy of Operations Austin Cisco ended the livestream by thanking everyone who donated during the 24-hour period.
Tullahoma Day Care Center raised $4,489 during the 24-hour fundraiser with 15 personal campaigns running on its behalf, the most personal campaigns among the local nonprofits according to The Big Payback website. Partners for Healing raised $2,081 and thanked everyone who donated on its Facebook page. The Imagination Library of Coffee County also raised $1,064 during the fundraiser and thanked everyone who has supported the organization over the years.
The other nonprofits that were able to raise some money during The Big Payback include: Blue Monarch raised $1,301, Coffee County Humane Society raised $1,164, Shepard’s House raised $807, Raus Community Improvement Club raised $667, Haven of Hope raised $546, CASA Works, Inc raised $205, Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center raised $122, Hospice of the Highland Rim Foundation raised $52 and One Day of Hope of Coffee County raised $10.
The giving does not have to stop on May 6. If anyone is interested in donating to a nonprofit, visit their websites or social media profiles for more information. Donations can also be made at www.givingmatters.com all year-round.