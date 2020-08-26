The Tullahoma Art Center (TAC) is creating new programs as it prepares for reopening.
On Aug. 18, TAC announced a new public benefit program with Skills Development Services, a non-profit agency that serves kids and adults with mental and or developmental disabilities in Bedford, Coffee, Lincoln and neighboring counties.
The TAC Board of Directors said the program will be a weekly art program where individuals within Skills Development can be a part of the community while participating in art programs in Tullahoma.
The TAC said, “Through the generous contributions of program sponsors, we can offer this program free of charge to the individuals of Skills Development Services as a public benefit. TAC is excited to provide such an outstanding value to our community in the highest state traditions of the state of Tennessee.”
One of TAC’s goals is for members of Skills Development to have their own gallery to display their work next spring. The program is set to start in the fall of this year and will be taught by Jeanne Durso.
The board added the collaboration has been in the works since February and it was the beginning of having public benefits again.
“As we were going through paperwork we’ve seen that really there wasn’t any public benefit in so many years,” a TAC board member said.
Members of the board said it is an upmost priority to get back rolling as non-profits have been struggling during the pandemic and they are no different.
“The art center will begin to struggle,” said a board member. “If we do not open by Sept. 1 and start having a revenue stream, the months are limited.”
Board members are reaching out to other non-profits as well as creating a welcoming environment, which has been a criticism TAC has received over the others.
“We want to make sure that everyone feels welcome here,” a TAC board member said. “We don’t care if you can’t draw a circle, you’re welcome here and we can teach you how to draw a circle.”
Along with creating new programs and classes, cleaning the building and cataloging, TAC has been seeking new instructors.
A board member said they are being picky about new instructors as they are an important key to TAC.
“We want to make sure it’s someone who can teach and have structure.”
Some of their new instructors including Anna Whitworth who will be teaching pottery classes and has helped develop the arts program for the Tennessee State Park system according to TAC board members.
She specializes in fired horse hair pottery as well as other types of pottery.
“It’s not just wheel turning and stuff; it’s pinching and she always does an amazing job.”
Another project TAC has been working on is creating a scholarship program which will help children low-income families who want to take classes at TAC.
TAC was able to raise funds through the Big Payback event back in May. The event was hosted by The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee with the purpose of helping to raise funds for local Middle Tennessee non-profits.
The board said they raised more than last year and all board members contributed to the Big Payback.
TAC will officially reopen on Sept. 1 at 10 a.m. Anybody who is interested in donating to the scholarship by contact TAC at 931-455-1234 or art@tullahomaart.org.
Kyle Murphy can be reached at kmurphy@tullahomanews.com.