Tullahoma News Sports Editor Zach Birdsong added another accolade this Monday from the International Photography Awards. Earlier this year, Birdsong had submitted three entries into this year’s photo awards.
One of those submissions placed, after a photo he took of Cardi B performing at Bonnaroo, took third place in the category of “Professional Advertising/Music.” Birdsong’s second entry, a photo of Cowan native Terrance Martin speaking into a bullhorn in front of 5-year-old Jade Battle, was an honorable mention in the division of “Editorial/Press-Contemporary Issues.”
While that photo did not place, it did receive an additional honor from the International Press Association Monday morning. One of the jurors had selected Birdsong’s photo as one of their top 5 favorite entries submitted into this year’s competition.
According to the IPA this is the first year that jurors were asked to name their top five submissions into this year’s competition. Birdsong’s photograph was selected by juror Susan White. According to her biography on the IPA website, White spent more than 25 years as the photography director of Vanity Fair magazine. She is currently the photography director on a global interiors project for WeWork.
“It’s an unbelievable honor,” Birdsong said. “The competitor in me was disappointed that the photo didn’t place in the top three, even though I know it’s a very crowded category that I had submitted into. When I received the judge’s top five honor Monday morning, I was beyond humbled. Even more impressive to me is the juror, Susan White, who included in her top five selections. To have somebody with her background say that she liked my work, it’s really hard to put into words. I can’t thank her enough.”
Along with taking third place and receiving honors from the International Press Association, Birdsong also took first place for Best News Photograph in the 2020 Tennessee Press Awards for his photo of former Tullahoma High School wrestler Jane Allen hugging coach Jenna Morris after winning her semi-final bout in overtime. He also got fourth place in Best Sports Photograph as well.
Birdsong has also won two other first place awards from TPA during his time at The News in the category of Best Sports Photo.