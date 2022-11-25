2A - Cards for Axel 3.jpg

Loren and Thomas Porter have an important request from the community: send birthday cards to their son Axel for his fourth birthday on Dec. 14.

Birthday parties in the past have been a disappointment for Axel and his family, said Loren. Parties have been planned, decorations arranged and birthday cakes ordered, but no one has shown up for the events. After being born prematurely, Axel was transferred to Vanderbilt and when blood test results came back, medical personnel told his parents they believed he would be autistic.