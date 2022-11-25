Loren and Thomas Porter have an important request from the community: send birthday cards to their son Axel for his fourth birthday on Dec. 14.
Birthday parties in the past have been a disappointment for Axel and his family, said Loren. Parties have been planned, decorations arranged and birthday cakes ordered, but no one has shown up for the events. After being born prematurely, Axel was transferred to Vanderbilt and when blood test results came back, medical personnel told his parents they believed he would be autistic.
At age two, physicians confirmed that diagnosis. However, six months ago his parents learned that Axel was high functioning.
“He doesn’t talk, but he does sign and can express himself,” said Loren.
Axel and his nine-year-old big sister, Kiera, love to play. She understands his likes and dislikes. Loren says, Axel loves “Blippi,” a children’s entertainer with a program that’s educational and funny. Another one of his favorite things, Loren said, is “Axel loves monster trucks.”
With many doctor’s appointments and other challenges Loren faces, she has chosen to be a stay-at-home mom for the time being. Axel looks forward to walking to the mailbox with his mom and ripping open the envelopes. He also looks forward to his dad coming home from work. Thomas works long hours, but when he arrives, Axel loves to sit on the couch with his dad and watch Blippi or listen to music.
With Axel’s likes in mind, Loren asks the community to send a birthday card to 11 Simpson Road, Fayetteville, TN 37334.