Wesley Self

Wesley Self, MD, MPH, Vice President for Clinical Research Networks & Strategy at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. 

 Photo provided

The new bivalent mRNA COVID-19 booster vaccines that began being used in September are beneficial in preventing COVID-19-associated hospitalization in persons 65 and over, according to a study released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Investigating Respiratory Virus in the Acutely Ill (IVY) hospital network research group.

The multistate IVY hospital network collected data from 18 states from Sept. 8 through Nov. 30, 2022, showing that a bivalent booster dose provided 73% additional protection against COVID-19 hospitalization among immunocompetent adults ages 65 and over who had received past monovalent mRNA vaccination only.