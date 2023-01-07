Rezoning for Jack Daniel’s-Brown Forman barrelhouses across the Lincoln County line from Moore County on Wabash Road in Mulberry has been put on hold. The Lincoln County Commission voted during the December meeting to table the rezoning from agricultural to industrial after a lengthy public hearing prior to the commission meeting.
Approximately 200 people, including members of the community and Jack Daniel’s employees, packed the Lincoln County Courthouse where about 24 spoke during the public hearing. Director of Planning and Zoning Nancy Harris limited the discussion to one minute per person to give each person an opportunity to speak before the Commission meeting started.
The majority of those who spoke said Jack Daniel’s needs to add filtration systems to protect the county’s residents and the environment from black fungus, scientifically known as baudoinia compniacensis.
In 2018, Becky Benson Carroll, who said she lives in the vicinity, but not that close to the Jack Daniel’s warehouses, voiced her concerns to Lincoln County commissioners about the quality of air.
In April 2018, the Elk Valley Times reported the Lincoln County Commission approved rezoning 126.15 acres on Lynchburg Highway from agricultural to commercial, clearing the way for Jack Daniel’s Distillery to begin building warehouses for storage of its distilled product. The Times reported with 23 of 24 commissioners present, the County Commission unanimously approved the request.
An amendment to the initial rezoning, which would change it from commercial to industrial, is currently on agendas to be discussed.
At the December meeting, Carroll told the commission she has stage 4 lung cancer that has metastasized to her brain and her dog, who she was treating for allergies, has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
“I think there is a concern for the quality of our lives,” Carroll said. “Unfortunately, I won’t get to see the results of all of this.”
In asking the commissioners to conduct an environmental study, she said, “I’m a strong, healthy person and this should not have happened. I can’t prove it was from this ethanol, but somebody needs to prove that it is not. I’m in favor of the filtration system.”
Melvin Keebler, vice president and assistant general manager at the Jack Daniel’s Distillery, told Carroll she had their “sympathy and empathy.”
Keebler said Jack Daniel’s complies with all local, state and federal regulations. “All of our warehouses are permitted appropriately,” Keebler said. “The air quality inside the warehouses is monitored continuously, and we have the utmost priority for protecting the environment for the safety and health of our employees and our neighbors.”
Keebler said all their permits were “in compliance” and Jack Daniel’s wants to “do everything right.”
“It’s been a great relationship with Moore County and Lincoln County,” he said. “We hope that relationship continues.”
Phil Rogers, who lives on Louse Creek Road in Mulberry, said he was against rezoning for Jack Daniel’s unless they add some kind of filter.
“I know we’ve heard a lot of people say this black fungus doesn’t hurt you, but the reason we have the opiate crisis is because opiates came out in the 1980s and they told everybody they weren’t harmful,” Rogers said. “So, we have 108,000 people who died last year of overdose and 80,000 of those were opiates.
“We used to have paregoric, which contains morphine, and it was given to us as kids. Red dye No. 2, everything that we were told won’t hurt you, 40 years later it decides to hurt you.”
Rogers said he wants to be shown a long-term study proving the volume of barrels Jack Daniel’s plans on making won’t be harmful. “That’s all I ask,” he said.
Other residents spoke about the black fungus in Lynchburg and how the street signs are unreadable, and the homes are covered in “black soot.”
Justin Perry said he grew up in the area where Jack Daniel’s wants to build the new warehouses. “Jack Daniel’s has been good for Moore County,” he said. “That’s fine and good, but I would like to see the agricultural properties stay zoned agricultural because once this farmland is gone, it’s never coming back.”
He said the black fungus becomes the community’s problem to clean up. He asked the commissioners how they would feel if it was their property or their 80-year-old parent’s property, and they were having to pressure wash it.
Marvin Roland, who lives on Wabash Road across from where warehouses are being built, said when he moved to the property 30 years ago, he would pressure wash once a year. Now, Roland pressure washes his home four to five times a year. “It’s very expensive,” he said.
Keebler spoke three times during the public hearing on behalf of Jack Daniel’s. Several people in the crowd voiced objection. However, Harris, who was leading the public hearing, told the crowd he was trying to respond to questions posed to Jack Daniel’s.
Keebler reiterated his earlier statements, adding “microflora” is naturally occurring and is throughout the world. He said he won’t deny that microflora is often found around distilleries, bakeries and ethanol plants. “But it is often seen where those industries do not exist,” he said. “It likes warm, humid conditions. I feel confident in saying we are operating in our warehouses and our distilleries in a manner that shows we care the utmost for our employees, our community and the environment.”
Jason Self, a retired fire captain for Mulberry Volunteer Fire Department, brought up another concern. He said the county is not equipped to deal with firefighting issues should one of the warehouses catch fires.
Patrick Long, one of the owners of The Manor at ShaeJo on Lynchburg Highway in Mulberry, spoke to the Lincoln County Commission at their November meeting and again Tuesday night. The Manor at ShaeJo was bought is 2021 to be used as an estate and a venue used for weddings and other events. The venue is marketed as “an historical treasure nestled between Fayetteville and the Jack Daniel’s Distillery.” Long is an administrator of a Facebook group currently named Jack Daniel’s Barrel House Filtration that has more than 600 members.
Long said he is for finding a compromise for all involved. He said give “Jack Daniel’s and Brown Forman barrelhouses,” but give the community “some filtration” while Lincoln County gains “additional property taxes.”
He said filtration is used in California distilleries and “it has no impact on the taste of their whiskey.”
Long said Greg Freid, Environmental Protection Agency compliance director for clean air, had a conversation with him and he was told through an email the EPA is “investigating warehouse distilleries” and “Jack Daniel’s is the No. 1 single polluter in the entire United States in VOCs (volatile organic compounds).”
He added Freid would love to talk to the commissioners and bring the EPA to Fayetteville. The Elk Valley Times reached out to Fried’s office but had not received a response by press time.
Keebler said later in the meeting that the filtration Long referred to at the E&J Gallo warehouses is for a different product and a different style warehouse.
“It is brandy maturation,” Keebler said. “Even the EPA in their rulings said that technology is not applicable to Tennessee whiskey and bourbon. No Tennessee whiskey, bourbon or scotch whiskey is using that technology that I’m aware of.”
Keebler said he is not saying he is against filtration but said when you look at rules and regulations and the findings, the type of technology available is not applicable at this time to what Jack Daniel’s is doing.
During the Commission meeting, Commissioner Tori Young made a motion to begin the process for an environmental impact study as it relates to Jack Daniel’s barrelhouses in Lincoln County. Commissioner Ricky Bryant recommended having Planning and Zoning handle the environmental impact study. Harris, who is to retire in less than a month, said she would normally welcome the challenge but there was no way for Planning and Zoning to spearhead the study in the time she has left.
During discussion of the costs for the study, Commissioner Jack Atchley said he believes Jack Daniel’s should have to pay for the impact study.
Commissioners voted to approve starting the process of holding an environmental study with 17 commissioners voting yes, six voting no and one commissioner absent.
After the motion was approved, Bryant said he wanted to make it clear he doesn’t owe Jack Daniel’s anything and if the “black stuff” was on his house he wouldn’t like it either. However, acknowledging he did some research, he said he asked Long last month when the property was bought, adding, the mold has been in the area for many, many years.
Bryant said he made some people “mad” by asking the question, but he wants all the facts out in the open. He said it was the house next to the barrelhouses that got the discussions started.
“Let’s be really clear about the goal of the folks who got all of this started,” Bryant said. “If you really want to know … that property has been for sale. And it’s been for sale to Jack Daniel’s in 2022. Starting in April 2022, a really nice presentation was made … Jack Daniel’s declined.”
Bryant said Jack Daniel’s didn’t want to buy it. “The asking price was $3.9 million,” he said, adding, in the presentation the “folks also offered to run it for Jack Daniel’s” and said it “would be best for both worlds.” Bryant said he assumed that was for their world and Jack Daniel’s.
“A little later in November – Nov. 10 actually – there was another offer made for $2 million and Jack Daniel’s declined this offer,” he said. “That was five days before our last Commission meeting.”
Bryant went on to talk about the mayor, the Industrial Development Board and executive director Elaine Middleton, among other items, including the health and several low mortality rates for certain diseases of those living in Moore County.
He talked about chicken houses and how the community doesn’t like them either but said “industry has to be somewhere” and “it’s going to affect its neighbors in some way.” “We got to have industry,” he said. “We’ve got to have funds from somewhere.”
Long responded by saying he believed the issue at hand was being deflected.
“Does my relationship and my conversations with Melvin and the senior leadership of Jack Daniel’s have anything to do with the fact that there is no permit that has been issued for the Lynchburg property?” Long said. “Does it have anything to do with the fact that Planning and Zoning was told to stand down by the mayor? No. That has nothing to do with me. If Melvin wants to give me $2 million or $8 million, I will take it. To be perfectly honest, we have had 10 offers on that property in the past six months. So, everything I own is for sale, except for my wife ...”
He said he didn’t have to tell anybody everything. “Six hundred people joined the Facebook group,” he said.