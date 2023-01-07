Rezoning for Jack Daniel’s-Brown Forman barrelhouses across the Lincoln County line from Moore County on Wabash Road in Mulberry has been put on hold. The Lincoln County Commission voted during the December meeting to table the rezoning from agricultural to industrial after a lengthy public hearing prior to the commission meeting.

Approximately 200 people, including members of the community and Jack Daniel’s employees, packed the Lincoln County Courthouse where about 24 spoke during the public hearing. Director of Planning and Zoning Nancy Harris limited the discussion to one minute per person to give each person an opportunity to speak before the Commission meeting started.