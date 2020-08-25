Tullahoma had national representation at the Democratic National Convention in the form of one Rupa Blackwell.
The Tullahoma native and city alderman could be seen on national television during the virtual roll call vote for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.
According to Blackwell, she ran to be an at-large delegate for Joe Biden in this year’s election and was surprised to be on the list.
“Delegates are voted on by the Tennessee Democratic Party State Executive Committee members,” she told The News. “This year, the Biden and Sanders campaigns came together and proposed a slate of delegates to the state executive committee. Much to my surprise, I was on that list.”
Once she was on the list, Blackwell said she reached out to each state executive committee member via email to introduce herself and tell why she was supporting Biden.
“I truly believe that when you run for something, you have to ask for people’s votes person-to-person and tell them why they should vote for you,” she said.
This approach is similar to how she mounted her aldermanic campaign in 2019, going door-to-door around Tullahoma and sharing her vision for the community.
“I told each person about how I left an abusive relationship and that, because of the Violence Against Women Act, I am here today and able to serve my community,” she said. “I’m thankful for Senator Biden’s co-sponsorship of this life-changing law, and that is why he has my support.”
The convention adapted to a new format this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, changing how delegate participation worked.
While she was disappointed not to be able to attend a physical gathering of delegates in Milwaukee, Blackwell said the changes the DNC made to the convention proved how people can adapt in the face of new challenges.
“Almost everything has been done virtually and in a safe manner,” she said. “I’ve had ‘breakfasts’ each morning with speakers, attended other meetings and even participated in the roll call. And sure, I was disappointed that there wasn’t a physical convention, but honestly, this worked so much better for my family.”
Blackwell said she was able to teach her children about the Electoral College and much about the political process since she was able to be at home with them during the convention.
The part she was most excited about participating in, though, was the roll call vote. Blackwell traveled to the Hermitage Hotel in Nashville to join four other delegates when they cast Tennessee’s votes for Sen. Bernie Sanders and Biden.
The group of five women were decked out in suffragist garb, including the iconic purple and gold sashes with “Votes for Women” emblazoned on them, to cast the delegate votes.
During Tennessee’s vote, the state’s history with the ratification of the 19th amendment was highlighted. In a happy accidental twist, the roll call vote took place on the centennial anniversary of the historic Tennessee vote on the 18th of August in 1920.
“I felt honored and proud to be one of five women delegates representing our great state of Tennessee during the roll call vote,” Blackwell said. “On that day 100 years ago, Tennessee became the 36th state to ratify the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote. Standing with four strong, amazing women in the lobby of the historic Hermitage Hotel in Nashville while casting our state’s votes was amazing. For me, it was the perfect way to honor our state’s historic role in giving women the right to vote.”
Blackwell added that she was thankful for the community’s support of her journey to become a delegate.
“I’ve been truly grateful to see how most of our community has been so respectful about everyone’s political views, even when they differ from each other,” she said. “It’s uplifting to me. This is what is so amazing about America, that we can celebrate and respect each other, even when we disagree.”
