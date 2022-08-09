The City of Tullahoma spent time prior to the board meeting Monday evening to recognize outgoing Mayor Pro Tem Dr. Jimmy Blanks. Blanks has served as city alderman for the last 13 years and announced back in April that he was not seeking reelection.
The city held a reception for Blanks, where friends, family, current and former colleagues, like former Tullahoma Mayor Lane Curlee, and residents stopped by to congratulate Blanks as he wraps up his term as alderman, as well as honoring him during the meeting of the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
Mayor Ray Knowis presented a proclamation and plaque to Blanks and said it was both a sad and happy occasion to present the proclamation to Blanks for his service as alderman from 2009 to 2019 and as Mayor Pro Tem from 2019 to 2022.
“Thank you for your service to our city,” Knowis said.
After the proclamation, Blanks made his way to the podium where addressed the both the board and citizens. He said during his 13 years, he has worked with many distinguished aldermanic people, mayors, city administrators and city staff, including the current board and mayor.
“It’s been a pleasure to serve with all of these people over the years,” Blanks said. “I think we had ups and downs. I think we have made a lot of progress in this town. There was some things that got done and it was not just me, it was these people I’ve spoken about.”
He said will miss serving and thanked his wife and son for allowing him to be away from home. He then addressed the board again when he said they have the heart to serve but it is not easy.
“You will get ridiculed, you will get adulation but the ridicule cuts sometimes. But we have to have thick skin because we want to serve the people of Tullahoma.”
He then gave a word of advice to the newly elected aldermen and said to think before they speak and it’s easier to sit in the audience and speak your mind versus sitting on the board trying to lead the city.
“Sometimes it is easier to be an armchair alderman than being an actual alderman,” he said.
He again thanked the board and said he appreciated his time with them, including during the COVID-19 pandemic where they held meetings online instead of in-person.
“We lived through that mess,” Blanks said. “It was nuts but here we are. We survived it and made progress.”
He finished his speech by thanking the citizens of Tullahoma for letting him serve.
While Blanks’ time on the Tullahoma Board of Mayor of Alderman will conclude later this month, he will serve on the Tullahoma Utilities Authority Board after being voted in by the board.
TUA Board member Steve Cope has served two, five year terms on the board and since there is a two-term limit, he was ineligible for reappointment. Cope was appointed by the board to serve on the Duck River Utility Commission in June.
Blanks, who has served on the TUA Board as the city board’s liaison, and Patricia Deen were the only applicants. In the vote, Blanks, who recused himself from voting, received five votes and Deen received one vote. His term will begin after Aug. 31.