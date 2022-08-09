Blanks & Knowis

Outgoing Mayor Pro Tem Jimmy Blanks (left) accepts a plaque commemorating his 13 years of serving on the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Alderman from Mayor Ray Knowis.

 Kyle Murphy photo

The City of Tullahoma spent time prior to the board meeting Monday evening to recognize outgoing Mayor Pro Tem Dr. Jimmy Blanks. Blanks has served as city alderman for the last 13 years and announced back in April that he was not seeking reelection.

The city held a reception for Blanks, where friends, family, current and former colleagues, like former Tullahoma Mayor Lane Curlee, and residents stopped by to congratulate Blanks as he wraps up his term as alderman, as well as honoring him during the meeting of the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen.