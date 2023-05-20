A new neighborhood bar has opened off Carroll Street as Blokes looks to offer a friendly feel for those looking to relax with friends and have a cold beer.

“It’s a place to have a beer and hang out,” said Travis Moser, co-owner of the new tavern located at 511 E. Carroll St., located cattycorner from Old Shed Brewing not far from the viaduct. “We have several beers on draft and Busch is $3 a glass every day.”

