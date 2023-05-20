A new neighborhood bar has opened off Carroll Street as Blokes looks to offer a friendly feel for those looking to relax with friends and have a cold beer.
“It’s a place to have a beer and hang out,” said Travis Moser, co-owner of the new tavern located at 511 E. Carroll St., located cattycorner from Old Shed Brewing not far from the viaduct. “We have several beers on draft and Busch is $3 a glass every day.”
Old Shed is among the offerings Blokes has on tap. This past week wilder berry and Honey Dew were on tap along with other drafts, with a selection of lagers, pilsners, IPAs and others.
The tavern is the brainchild of Moser and co-owner Jamie Chesshire.
“It took 44 days to set up,” Chesshire said of constructing the bar and man cave in an area that was formerly a car dealership and most recently, a batting cage.
“It’s a place to hang out and enjoy each other’s company,” Chesshire said the bar which offers 10 televisions which keep patrons with a constant variety of sports. “We even have televisions in the bathrooms. We want to make it more like having a beer in your living room or hanging out in your garage. We even have a jukebox.”
Chesshire said they wanted to go beyond just a bar and make it something more.
“We wanted to create something like a man cave,” she said, noting there is a large retail section in the back where visitors can by all sorts of things like shirts, belts, wallets, and hats.
“We have Damascus Steel goods that are selling fast,” she said. “We try to keep most of our stuff made in America.
Along with the bar itself, Blokes offers a large outdoor space complete with fire pits and games like corn hole and yard pong. They also plan to erect a stage to host outdoor concerts. They also pointed out there is plenty of parking available.
Along with beer, Chesshire said Blokes also serves bar food. “It’s hot and delicious,” she noted.
As for the name of the tavern, it was devised during a road trip – more specifically a bathroom trip during a stop at Outback Steak House.
“We wanted to name it something like Dude’s, a friendly name that is welcoming but Dude’s just wasn’t right,” Chesshire said, noting that is when her partner came back from the bathroom. “He said ‘Blokes, that’s the name’. It was on the door of the bathroom there but it fit what we wanted perfectly.”
Given the newness of the bar, Blokes’ business hours are static until they get a set schedule. However, they are open most days and nights and can be accessed through their Facebook page or by calling them at 931-563-7260.
“Come out and have fun and have a beer with us,” Moser invited.