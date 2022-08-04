Blood Assurance and the Williamson County-based Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation are teaming up to save the lives of cancer patients.
From Aug. 1-31, Blood Assurance will donate $10 to the foundation for every individual who gives blood at the organization’s donation centers in Middle Tennessee, located in Bellevue, Clarksville, Columbia, Cookeville, Cool Springs, Hermitage and Tullahoma.
“We are ecstatic to partner with Scott and his wonderful foundation,” said J.B. Gaskins, CEO of Blood Assurance. “By giving blood, donors are already helping those suffering from debilitating illnesses such as cancer. Through this initiative, we are boosting efforts to save even more lives. We hope the community will rally around this unique opportunity.”
Established in 2014, The Scott Hamilton CARES (Cancer Alliance for Research Education and Survivorship) Foundation is dedicated to changing the future of cancer by funding advanced, innovative research that treats the cancer while sparing the patient. Hamilton, a retired Olympic gold medalist figure skater, has faced his own challenges off the ice, after being diagnosed with testicular cancer, followed by three brain tumors.
“How many opportunities do you have to save a life? The need for blood and platelets is constant and needs to be replenished daily,” said Hamilton. “Giving blood offers an opportunity for someone to effortlessly and painlessly save lives and also advance cancer research. This is why I am proud to have my CARES Foundation partner with Blood Assurance.”
Tullahoma residents can schedule an appointment at the Blood Assurance at 604 N. Jackson St. near Walgreens by calling 931- 461-5773. Business hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon every third Saturday and Sunday.
To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.
Blood Assurance is a nonprofit, full-service regional blood center serving more than 70 health care facilities in Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky and North Carolina. Founded in 1972 as a joint effort of the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Medical Society, the Chattanooga Area Hospital Council and the Chattanooga Jaycees, the mission of Blood Assurance is to provide a safe and adequate supply of blood and blood components to every area patient in need.
The Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation, is a 501(c) 3 established as a national identity in 2014, is dedicated to changing the future of cancer by funding advanced, innovative research that treats the cancer while sparing the patient. CARES stands for Cancer Alliance for Research Education and Survivorship. The nonprofit organization seeks to be a neutral convener between organizations, researchers, academic scientists, drug developers and others to accelerate the advancement of less toxic treatments for isolated cancers and tumors.