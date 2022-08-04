BA Scott Hamilton logos

Blood Assurance and the Williamson County-based Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation are teaming up to save the lives of cancer patients.

From Aug. 1-31, Blood Assurance will donate $10 to the foundation for every individual who gives blood at the organization’s donation centers in Middle Tennessee, located in Bellevue, Clarksville, Columbia, Cookeville, Cool Springs, Hermitage and Tullahoma.