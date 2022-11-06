As of now, it’s unknown which two SEC schools will face off in the championship game on Dec. 3 in Atlanta, but what is known is that a Blood Assurance blood donor will be at Mercedes Benz Stadium to catch all the action on the gridiron.
As part of the non-profit’s Commit to Give campaign, individuals who donate between now to Nov. 10, can enter to win two tickets to the SEC Championship. Donors most register by visiting www.bloodassurance.org/gamedayhero. Additionally, all donors will receive a complimentary eGift card to a merchant of their choice.
“The holidays are approaching and it’s going to be a tough time for Blood Assurance and other blood banks across the country because of fewer donors,” said J.B. Gaskins, CEO of Blood Assurance. “We are urging the community to donate before Thanksgiving so we can be ready to serve our local hospitals at a moment’s notice. Historically, the week of Thanksgiving is a busy time for blood transfusions.”
Blood Assurance is hoping to welcome a minimum of 3,500 donors to its blood drives and donation centers during the campaign.
Tullahoma residents can schedule an appointment at the Blood Assurance at 604 N. Jackson St. near Walgreens by calling 931- 461-5773. Business hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon every third Saturday and Sunday.
To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.
Blood Assurance is a nonprofit, full-service regional blood center serving more than 70 health care facilities in Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky and North Carolina. Founded in 1972 as a joint effort of the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Medical Society, the Chattanooga Area Hospital Council and the Chattanooga Jaycees, the mission of Blood Assurance is to provide a safe and adequate supply of blood and blood components to every area patient in need.