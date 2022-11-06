As of now, it’s unknown which two SEC schools will face off in the championship game on Dec. 3 in Atlanta, but what is known is that a Blood Assurance blood donor will be at Mercedes Benz Stadium to catch all the action on the gridiron.

As part of the non-profit’s Commit to Give campaign, individuals who donate between now to Nov. 10, can enter to win two tickets to the SEC Championship. Donors most register by visiting www.bloodassurance.org/gamedayhero. Additionally, all donors will receive a complimentary eGift card to a merchant of their choice.