As Middle Tennessee residents focus much of their attention on the holiday season, the area’s blood supply is anything but merry.
On Wednesday, Dec. 1, Blood Assurance reported less than a one-day supply of O-negative and O-positive blood on its shelves.
“As holiday schedules start to take away free time, collection numbers decrease,” said Dr. Ted Kieffer, Blood Assurance’s regional medical director.
To provide an adequate supply of blood and blood supplies to more than 70 hospitals in its service area, Blood Assurance needs around 400 collections a day. According to Kieffer, the organization’s collection count has been closer to 300 a day over the last week, with few Type-O donors.
“This blood type is used in every emergency situation to keep someone alive when hospitals don’t know what a patient’s blood type is. Without Type-O blood, patients will lose their lives while healthcare teams are working to stop a bleed,” Kieffer said.
Blood Assurance is giving away a $10 Amazon gift card to all O-negative and O-positive individuals who donate through Sunday, Dec. 5 at any mobile blood drive or donation center. Blood Assurance’s Middle Tennessee donation centers are located in Clarksville, Columbia, Cookeville, Cool Springs and Tullahoma.
The organization is holding several blood drives throughout the region over the next several days. On Friday there will be blood drives at 1st Franklin Financial at 6 Mathis Drive in Dickson from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Premier Medical Group at 490 Dunlop Lane in Clarksville from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Bank of Lewis County at 440 E. Main St. in Hohenwald from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Saturday there will be blood drives at Pleasant View Baptist Church at 1388 Cumberland Heights Road in Clarksville from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., American Legion Post 46 & Auxiliary at 575 S. Jefferson Ave. in Cookeville from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Outback Steakhouse at 1125 Franklin Road in Lebanon from noon to 5 p.m.
Blood donors are urged to visit bloodassurance.org/schedule to schedule an appointment. Donors can also call 800-962-0628, or text BAGIVE to 999777.
To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.