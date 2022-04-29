Thanks to more than 1,700 blood donors, Blood Assurance is a $17,160 contribution to Ukrainian aid organizations.
In response to the devastation in the war-torn country, Blood Assurance announced it would donate $10 for every individual who donated blood from April 1-8 to the BCA Foundation for Ukraine Support. BCA (Blood Centers of America) chose vetted charities that are providing vital aid to war victims in Ukraine and the millions of refugees seeking safe haven in neighboring countries. The charities, Samaritan’s Purse and the Ukrainian Red Cross, are providing medical supplies, building a new field hospital and maintaining a clinic for patients in need.
According to officials, the $17,160 contribution is thanks to 1,716 generous blood donors.
“We are very pleased with the community’s response to this initiative,” said CEO of Blood Assurance J.B. Gaskins. “These compassionate donors helped save countless lives, not only in our local hospitals, but in Eastern Europe as well. Thank you for being someone’s hero!”
Blood Assurance is always looking for new heroes. Donors can schedule their next appointment online at bloodassurance.org/schedule, or by calling 800-962-0628, or texting BAGIVE to 999777. Walk-ins will be accepted at all donation centers and mobile blood drives.
Tullahoma residents can schedule an appointment at the Blood Assurance at 604 N. Jackson St. near Walgreens by calling 931- 461-5773. Business hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon every third Saturday and Sunday.
To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.
Blood Assurance is a nonprofit, full-service regional blood center serving more than 70 health care facilities in Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky and North Carolina. Founded in 1972 as a joint effort of the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Medical Society, the Chattanooga Area Hospital Council and the Chattanooga Jaycees, the mission of Blood Assurance is to provide a safe and adequate supply of blood and blood components to every area patient in need.