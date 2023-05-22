3A - Blood Assurance Critical Need logo.png

The local blood supply is in critical need of replenishment, according to Blood Assurance.

As of Tuesday, the nonprofit had less than a two-day’s supply of most blood types on its shelves. Blood Assurance is calling on those with O-positive, O-negative, A-positive, A-negative, and B-negative blood to immediately schedule an appointment.

