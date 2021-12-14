In the wake of Saturday’s tornado outbreak across Kentucky and Tennessee, Blood Assurance is partnering with Nashville’s ABC affiliate, WKRN News 2, for a day of lifesaving blood drives.
The News 2 Gives Back Blood Drive will take place Wednesday, Dec. 15 in several communities throughout the Middle Tennessee media market, including Tullahoma.
“We are thankful for partners like News 2 to help promote the need for participating in the community blood program, especially after a catastrophic weather event,” according to Jerry Antoine, Blood Assurance’s regional director of operations. “This collaboration will go a long way to ensure that a healthy and safe blood supply is ready when needed.”
Since Saturday morning, Blood Assurance has shipped blood to all Nashville trauma centers that are treating patients suffering from storm-related injuries. It is also supplying blood to TriStar Greenview Regional Medical Center in Bowling Green, where a deadly tornado took the lives of 15 people.
“We all know the need for blood is critical, especially now,” said Tracey Rogers, WKRN’s general manager. “This is one of the best ways for News 2 to bring awareness to the need. We thank Blood Assurance for the lifesaving work they do every day.”
Blood Assurance is hoping for at least 250 donors during the day of giving.
All individuals who donate at participating blood drives and donor centers on Dec. 15 will receive a free t-shirt. Locations include: WKRN News 2 at 441 Murfreesboro Pike in Nashville from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tullahoma Donor Center at 604 N. Jackson from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. and Relay for Life McMinnville at 200 W. Moford St. in McMinnville from 12 p.m.-5 p.m.
Blood donors are urged to visit bloodassurance.org/schedule to schedule an appointment. Donors can also call 800-962-0628, or text BAGIVE to 999777. Walk-ins will be accepted.
To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.