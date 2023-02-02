4A - Blood Assurance.jpg

After a years-long effort by blood centers and key stakeholders in the LGBTQ+ community, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has updated its guidance as it relates to gay and bisexual men donating blood.

The updated guidance would establish blood donor screening criteria based on individual risk behaviors, not sexual or gender identity. All potential donors will now be asked if they’ve had new or multiple sexual partners over the last three months. If they respond affirmatively, they’ll be asked if they’ve engaged in anal intercourse with any of their partners. If the answer is yes, they will be deferred for three months. Individuals in long-term relationships (more than three months) with one partner will no longer be deferred.

