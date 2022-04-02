Blood donors will soon have an opportunity to save countless lives, not only in Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, but across Eastern Europe.
In response to the devastation in Ukraine, from April 1-8, Blood Assurance will donate $10 for every blood donor it sees to the BCA Foundation for Ukraine Support. BCA (Blood Centers of America) has reached out to international contacts and chosen vetted charities that are providing vital aid to war victims in Ukraine and the millions of refugees seeking safe haven in neighboring countries. These charities, Samaritan’s Purse and the Ukrainian Red Cross, are providing medical supplies, building a new field hospital and maintaining a clinic for patients in need.
“What we are seeing play out oversees is nothing short of heartbreaking,” CEO of Blood Assurance J.B. Gaskins said. “Sending blood products to Ukraine, unfortunately, is just not feasible, so this is the least we can do. I encourage everyone who can donate lifesaving blood to schedule an appointment.”
Donors can schedule an appointment online at bloodassurance.org/schedule, or by calling 800-962-0628, or texting BAGIVE to 999777. Walk-ins will be accepted at all donation centers and mobile blood drives.
Tullahoma residents can schedule an appointment at the Blood Assurance at 604 N. Jackson St. near Walgreens by calling 931- 461-5773. Business hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon every third Saturday and Sunday.
To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.
Blood Assurance is a nonprofit, full-service regional blood center serving more than 70 health care facilities in Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky and North Carolina. Founded in 1972 as a joint effort of the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Medical Society, the Chattanooga Area Hospital Council and the Chattanooga Jaycees, the mission of Blood Assurance is to provide a safe and adequate supply of blood and blood components to every area patient in need.