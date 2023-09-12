BA Titans Banner

The Tennessee Titans, along with Middle Tennessee’s local blood supplier, are once again teaming up to support high school students.

For the second consecutive season, the football team and blood bank are working together on an initiative, where a portion of ticket sales from select games will benefit Blood Assurance’s Heroes Grant Program. Blood Assurance awards grant funding to area high schools that have hosted blood drives with the organization over the past year. In 2022, the inaugural fundraiser generated around $900.