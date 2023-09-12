The Tennessee Titans, along with Middle Tennessee’s local blood supplier, are once again teaming up to support high school students.
For the second consecutive season, the football team and blood bank are working together on an initiative, where a portion of ticket sales from select games will benefit Blood Assurance’s Heroes Grant Program. Blood Assurance awards grant funding to area high schools that have hosted blood drives with the organization over the past year. In 2022, the inaugural fundraiser generated around $900.
“To collaborate once again with the Titans is a truly a touchdown,” said J.B. Gaskins, Blood Assurance’s CEO. “Through this annual fundraiser, administrators at dozens of high schools will be able to invest in their curriculums, ultimately benefiting their students. This is just one way we can thank them for organizing lifesaving blood drives.”
The Titans games included in this season’s fundraiser are:
As an added token of appreciation, each ticket available through the aforementioned website is up to $25 off standard pricing.
The fundraiser is active now and will remain so until kickoff on Dec. 24.
Tullahoma residents can schedule an appointment at the Blood Assurance at 604 N. Jackson St. near Walgreens by calling 931- 461-5773. Business hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon every third Saturday and Sunday.
Blood Assurance is a nonprofit, full-service regional blood center serving more than 70 health care facilities in Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky and North Carolina. Founded in 1972 as a joint effort of the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Medical Society, the Chattanooga Area Hospital Council and the Chattanooga Jaycees, the mission of Blood Assurance is to provide a safe and adequate supply of blood and blood components to every area patient in need.