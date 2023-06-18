To celebrate World Blood Donor Day on June 14, Blood Assurance and Blood Centers of America have partnered for the End Less Blood promotion.
Beginning that day, and concluding June 30, those who donate blood at any Blood Assurance donation center or mobile blood drive can enter to win one of several amazing prizes, including:
• AirPods Pro 2
• Beats Fit Pro True Wireless
• Bose Quiet Comfort Earbuds II
• Bose Quiet Comfort 45
• Garmin Approach S62 GPS
• New Kindle 2
• OoniKaru 12 Pizza Oven
• Pixel Buds Pro
• Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless
• ARCTERYX MANTIS 26 BACKPACK
• The North Face Stormbreak 2 Person Tent Golden Oak/Pavement
• Double L Spin Rod and Reel Outfit
• L.L.Bean Campsite Organizer
• Sunbuster Folding Shelter, Print
• Solo Stove Bonfire Fire Pit Set 2.0
• Backyard Duracord 55" Hammock
• ORIGINAL WAYFARER CLASSIC
• Celestron Inspire 100AZ Refractor Smartphone Adapter Built-In Refracting Telescope
• Nautica SeaScooters Navigator
• 6' MAHI HYBRID SURFBOARD
• YETI Roadie 24 Cooler
• Dyna-Glo DGO1176BDC-D Black Steel Double Door Vertical Charcoal Offset BBQ Smoker
• Yamaha FG830 Dreadnought Acoustic Guitar Natural
• Apple - AirPods Max - Pink
• Sony SRS-XG500 X-Series Wireless Portable Bluetooth Boombox Party-Speaker
During the giveaway period, there are three steps to enter: (1) Donate blood with Blood Assurance (2) Post a photo of yourself on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter with the hashtag #EndLessBlood or upload the picture to a form on the website listed below as proof (3) Visit this website to complete the entry form: https://gleam.io/llrM7/end-less-blood-summer-sweepstakes
Every year on June 14, countries around the world celebrate World Blood Donor Day. The event started in 2005 and is spearheaded by the World Health Organization. It serves to raise awareness of the need for safe blood and blood products, and to thank voluntary, non-remunerated blood donors for their life-saving gifts of blood. Algeria is the host country for 2023, and the theme is, "Give blood, give plasma, share life, share often.”
“World Blood Donor Day and the End Less Blood promotion are great ways to thank our many local donors who selflessly help save lives, while encouraging more people to start their own donation journey,” said J.B. Gaskins, CEO of Blood Assurance. “This is a critical time for our blood supply. The need for blood products continues, but the pace of donations slows during the summer months. This is a perfect opportunity to make an appointment to donate blood.”
Donors can visit www.bloodassurance.org/schedule, call 800-962-0628, or text BAGIVE to 999777, to find the nearest location to donate and schedule their appointment.
To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.
Tullahoma residents can schedule an appointment at the Blood Assurance at 604 N. Jackson St. near Walgreens by calling 931- 461-5773. Business hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon every third Saturday and Sunday.
Blood Assurance is a nonprofit, full-service regional blood center serving more than 70 health care facilities in Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky and North Carolina. Founded in 1972 as a joint effort of the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Medical Society, the Chattanooga Area Hospital Council and the Chattanooga Jaycees, the mission of Blood Assurance is to provide a safe and adequate supply of blood and blood components to every area patient in need.