As Valentine’s Day approaches, Blood Assurance and Middle Tennessee’s ABC affiliate, WKRN-News 2, are asking the community to show some love by giving the gift of life.
The 2 Save a Life Blood Drive will take place Thursday, Feb. 16 in several communities throughout the region.
“Blood Assurance relies on community partners like News 2 to ensure that there is a safe and adequate supply of blood at local hospitals for patients in need,” according to Max Winitz, media relations coordinator for Blood Assurance. “We are grateful to the station for its commitment to caring about the health and well-being of Middle Tennessee residents.”
This event marks the second time in a little over a year that the organizations have partnered for a day of blood drives. In December 2021, in the aftermath of a deadly tornado that struck Bowling Green, Ky., News 2 and Blood Assurance joined forces and welcomed nearly 250 blood donors.
"I have been giving blood since I was in high school,” said Danielle Breezy, chief meteorologist at News 2. “It’s a very easy way to give back to your community and you really do save lives. I am once again looking forward to being a part of this worthy cause. If you’re able to donate, please join me.”
Breezy and her husband, Joe, a first-time blood donor, plan to donate blood live on-air during Local on 2 at 2 p.m.
All individuals who donate at the following locations on Feb. 16 will receive a Blood Assurance/News 2 commemorative t-shirt:
WKRN News 2-Nashville
10 a.m.-6 p.m.
441 Murfreesboro Pike
Bellevue Donation Center
8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
7108 Hwy. 70 S.
Clarksville Donation Center
10 a.m.-6 p.m.
1767 Wilma Rudolph Blvd.
Columbia Donation Center
8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
1412 Trotwood Ave.
Cookeville Donation Center
8:00 a.m.-8 p.m.
155 W. Broad St.
Franklin Donation Center
10 a.m.-6 p.m.
600a Frazier Dr.
Hermitage Donation Center
11 a.m.-7 p.m.
4686 Lebanon Pike
Tullahoma Donation Center
8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
604 N. Jackson St.
Blood donors are urged to visit www.bloodassurance.org/2savealife to schedule an appointment. Donors may also call 800-962-0628, or text BAGIVE to 999777. Walk-ins will be accepted.
Tullahoma residents who want to participate in the blood drive can also schedule an appointment at the Blood Assurance at 604 N. Jackson St. near Walgreens by calling 931- 461-5773. Business hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon every third Saturday and Sunday.
To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.