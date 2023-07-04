3A - Blood Assurance.jpg

As local hospital emergency room personnel gear up for the Independence Day rush, Blood Assurance is asking the public to lend a helping arm.

The nonprofit is urging residents to assist in replenishing the blood supply by donating whole blood, platelets and plasma in the days leading up to July 4th. As of Thursday, Blood Assurance had an urgent need for O-positive and O-negative blood.

Tags

Recommended for you