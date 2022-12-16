Blood Assurance Critical Need.png

Blood Assurance no longer has any available units of O-negative blood following two trauma incidents in Tennessee.

Many of the nonprofit’s last O-negative units were sent to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga to treat the victims of what police are describing as a “domestic shooting” between a man and woman. The remaining units were sent to Tennova Healthcare in Clarksville to assist with complications from a labor and delivery. The O-negative supply had already been critically low coming into Tuesday.