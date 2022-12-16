Blood Assurance no longer has any available units of O-negative blood following two trauma incidents in Tennessee.
Many of the nonprofit’s last O-negative units were sent to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga to treat the victims of what police are describing as a “domestic shooting” between a man and woman. The remaining units were sent to Tennova Healthcare in Clarksville to assist with complications from a labor and delivery. The O-negative supply had already been critically low coming into Tuesday.
Officials with the community blood bank are urging those with O-negative blood to schedule an appointment immediately. Individuals with O-negative blood are universal donors, meaning their blood can be given to anyone.
To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.
Tullahoma residents can schedule an appointment at the Blood Assurance at 604 N. Jackson St. near Walgreens by calling 931- 461-5773. Business hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon every third Saturday and Sunday.
Blood Assurance is a nonprofit, full-service regional blood center serving more than 70 health care facilities in Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky and North Carolina. Founded in 1972 as a joint effort of the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Medical Society, the Chattanooga Area Hospital Council and the Chattanooga Jaycees, the mission of Blood Assurance is to provide a safe and adequate supply of blood and blood components to every area patient in need.