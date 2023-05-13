Four local women were honored during the ninth annual Women Impacting the Community luncheon hosted by the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce for their contributions to Tullahoma in the areas of business, community service, education and lifetime achievement.

The annual Women Impacting the Community Luncheon celebrates the achievements of local women in the four areas of service. This year’s event was sponsored by SmartBank; awards were sponsored by Woodard’s Diamonds & Design; and finalists and guest tickets were sponsored by Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital. This year’s luncheon was held at The Atlantic on 205 N.W. Atlantic St.