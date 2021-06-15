Twenty-one Tullahoma Utilities Authority customers went without power for about an hour this weekend when a fuse blew in the Tara Estates area.
Quick action from TUA crews however, kept their electric customers from going without air conditioning for very long on a day that saw highs in the mid-to-high 80s.
According to Brian Coate, Vice President of Electric and Fiber Systems for TUA, electric crews received a call about an outage at around 2 p.m. Sunday, June 13. When they arrived on the scene, the crews discovered a fuse blown and set to work refusing the problem in order to restore power to those who were disconnected from the blown fuse.
The original cause of the outage is unknown, according to Coate, but crews were able to restore the power at 3:12 p.m., putting all affected customers back on the grid.