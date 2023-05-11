1A - 20th Celebration CLOUDS!.jpeg

Blue Monarch, a local residential recovery program for women and their children, celebrated its 20th Anniversary on April 15 with a full day of activities.

Close to 450 people were in attendance throughout the warm, sunny day. Activities included a tour of the 108-acre campus with multiple homes, a moving program featuring personal testimonies from the past two decades, and a praise and worship concert with Natural State Band from Nashville. Guest, Leann Fuelling, later described, “I could truly feel God’s peace and presence in your homes and property.”

