Blue Monarch, a local residential recovery program for women and their children, celebrated its 20th Anniversary on April 15 with a full day of activities.
Close to 450 people were in attendance throughout the warm, sunny day. Activities included a tour of the 108-acre campus with multiple homes, a moving program featuring personal testimonies from the past two decades, and a praise and worship concert with Natural State Band from Nashville. Guest, Leann Fuelling, later described, “I could truly feel God’s peace and presence in your homes and property.”
Since 2003 the Blue Monarch campus has grown from 50 acres and three homes to 108 acres and 14 houses. Visitors were able to view each home with Blue Monarch residents as their tour guides. Food trucks and energetic music added to the festive atmosphere as guests roamed the beautiful campus prior to the program and concert. Susan Binkley, founder of Blue Monarch, was also on hand to sign copies of her newly released book, “From My Front Row Seat”, which is a collection of stories from her 20 years working alongside women in recovery. (The book can be purchased at www.bluemonarch.org and is also available in audiobook or e-book on Amazon.)
Testimonies included those from Susan Binkley as well as Jeannie Campbell, who was one of the very first residents in 2004 and is now Program Director at Blue Monarch; Lauren Mason who is a Blue Monarch graduate and now Director of Case Management; and Savannah Cayton who is currently in the Blue Monarch and scheduled to graduate in August of this year. Campbell, Mason, and Cayton were able to share their personal and moving journeys at Blue Monarch, providing a rich overview of the powerful and life changing services the successful recovery program provides. Cayton described the emotional reunion with her three children after a painful and lengthy separation, which resulted in a standing ovation.
“I am proud to say we have served nearly 1,000 women and children since we began in 2003, but the statistic that makes me the most excited is that almost 350 children have been reunited with their mothers who had previously lost custody,” says Binkley. “We have seen miracles that only God can make happen and we are anxious to see what the next twenty years will bring.”