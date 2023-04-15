2A - bluegrass.jpg

The Caverns in Grundy County is bringing a new bluegrass festival to the Payne’s Cove in Pelham Valley this July. Bluegrass is a form of American roots music and is a sub-genre of country music. Like the makeup of the population of Appalachia, bluegrass has its roots in Scottish, English, and Irish traditional music.

What distinguishes this style of music from popular music are the instruments and the topics of the songs. Bluegrass vocals frequently reference the difficult and challenging existence of living in Appalachia and other rural areas with modest financial resources.

