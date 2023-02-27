4A - Berry.JPG

Alderman Daniel Berry

 Caitlin Able photo

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to amend the American Rescue Plan Fund (ARP) budget, allocating $800,000 from the North Jackson Streetscape project to purchase radios for Tullahoma emergency services.

The motion, brought to the board by Alderman Kurt Glick and seconded by Alderman Derick Mann, was backed by the statements of Tullahoma Fire Chief Kenneth Pearson, Tullahoma Police Chief Jason Williams and Coffee County Sheriff Chad Partin, who was present to speak at the meeting.