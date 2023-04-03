Kurt Glick

Alderman Kurt Glick

 Caitlin Able photo

At the March 27 meeting of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, the board overruled Mayor Ray Knowis and denied two citizens from having their comments read aloud for the record.

The citizen had submitted their comments in written format to be read by the city recorder at the meeting, knowing they would be unable to attend in person. The board has previously allowed this to be done, providing the comments submitted could be read within the three-minute limit allowed per citizen.

