3A - BOMA.JPG
Photo provided

After an official ethics complaint was filed with the city against members of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen (BoMA), the board denied all claims had any legitimate reason to further investigate.

The ethics complaint was filed with the offices of Mayor Ray Knowis and City Attorney Stephen Worsham, who is the Ethics Officer for the Tullahoma City Board. Additionally, the complaint was published in The Tullahoma News on April 26, having been sent by complainant Rupa Blackwell, former alderman, after the April 24 BoMA meeting.

Tags

Recommended for you