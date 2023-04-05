Stephen Worsham

Stephen Worsham

An agenda item brought before the Board of Mayor and Aldermen by Alderman Jenna Amacher at the March 27 meeting was passed as a resolution, despite City Attorney Stephen Worsham recommending the board to postpone voting.

The agenda item raised by Amacher would create an exemption for setback requirements applicable to structures on property owned/actively used by churches and/or religious institutions. The current city setback requirements were established by ordinance to affect the city’s zoning ordinances.