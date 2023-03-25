Following the resignation of Dr. Sid Hill from the Tullahoma City Schools (TCS) Board of Education, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen will appoint a citizen to fill the position for the remainder of his term.
As of publication, four citizen participation forms have been submitted to the board and made public in the meeting agenda. The applicants who have already submitted their resumes to the board for consideration are: Misty Damron, Executive Assistant to CEO & Operations Manager at Dynamic Dental Solution, LLC Dental Billing & Revenue Recovery; Beth Harrison, mother and wife; Amy Johnson, former school board member; and Sernobia McGee, former Tullahoma Alderman and Director of Admissions at Vanderbilt Tullahoma Harton Hospital.
Damron has previously submitted her citizen participation application for positions on the Get Fit Tullahoma, Tullahoma Housing Authority, Planning Commission, Area Economic Development Corporation, Tullahoma Utilities Authority and the Community Planning Committee.
“I am a Tullahoma native who strives to give back through service,” her application reads. “In joining one of the boards listed, my goal is to find ways to positively impact Tullahoma and the citizens of Tullahoma for the common good. I have broad skill sets that would bring value to the boards of interest, but I also feel my problem-solving, team player mindset will allow me to gain knowledge and cultivate relationships. I have a passion for community and have been vested in its growth through organizations and businesses.”
Harrison, a mother of four children attending Tullahoma schools, expressed a desire to share her appreciation for the TCS system and conviction for the importance of public education in her application. Harrison and her family moved to Tullahoma eight years ago, and her children attend four different district schools, with two children participating in the Special Education programs in TCS.
“I am a mom in the trenches,” she said, “school drop offs, parent teacher conferences, homework, IEP meetings, games and concerts. I live out the decisions made by the school board every day. I would love to come alongside the current board members to serve the children of our community. I have chosen to focus much of my time and energy into understanding special education and the rights disabled children hold.”
Harrison underwent training with the Volunteer Advocacy Project at the Vanderbilt Kennedy Center, training to support families of children with disabilities. She and her husband have also volunteered for many years as licensed foster parents in Tennessee.
Johnson was a former member of the TCS Board of Education from 2014 to 2022 and a former substitute teacher with the TCS system. She was a volunteer for 6 years with Bonnaroo and had 11 years of experience as a marching band parent/booster.
Johnson ran as a write-in candidate in the 2022 election for the Board of Education, with Hill taking the majority of votes. In her citizens participation form Johnson said she wanted the position formerly held by Sid Hill.
McGee cited her experience as an alderman and a former student of the TCS system for her experience and interest in serving on the board.
“As a product of the Tullahoma City School System, I have a personal interest in preserving and improving the quality of our school system,” she said. “I believe in quality education for current and future students.”
The Board is recommended to accept nominations from the board members and appoint a qualified applicant to fill the vacancy on the Tullahoma Board of Education, in accordance with the City Charter. Upon successful appointment, a swearing-in ceremony will be scheduled for the Board’s next regular meeting.
Citizen applications will be accepted up to the time of the Board’s meeting on March 27, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. Application forms can be found on the city’s website on the Boards and Commissions page.