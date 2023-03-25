TCS Central Office

Following the resignation of Dr. Sid Hill from the Tullahoma City Schools (TCS) Board of Education, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen will appoint a citizen to fill the position for the remainder of his term.

As of publication, four citizen participation forms have been submitted to the board and made public in the meeting agenda. The applicants who have already submitted their resumes to the board for consideration are: Misty Damron, Executive Assistant to CEO & Operations Manager at Dynamic Dental Solution, LLC Dental Billing & Revenue Recovery; Beth Harrison, mother and wife; Amy Johnson, former school board member; and Sernobia McGee, former Tullahoma Alderman and Director of Admissions at Vanderbilt Tullahoma Harton Hospital.