The Board of Mayor and Alderman have made changes to their regular meeting schedule which will go into effect in January of 2023.
“We’ve had multiple discussions about not having enough opportunities in our study sessions to get things on the study session timely,” said Mayor Ray Knowis. “Our charter says we will have a study session after a regular board meeting. In order to change that, we have to do that by resolution.”
Knowis went on to explain that the resolution presented in front of the board would change the regular meeting schedule from having a meeting every second and fourth Monday of the month to having a study session on the second Monday of every month and a regular board meeting on the fourth Monday of every month.
He explained that any item that would be on the agenda for the regular meeting would be discussed during the preceding study session to allow for review and discussion.
“The second portion of the study session would be: if there are new items that an alderman wants to get on the agenda, they can bring it forward at that time,” he said.
He further stated that every department head in the city of Tullahoma would be present for the study sessions to answer questions about upcoming agenda items. Only department heads that were related to agenda items would be present at regular board meetings.
Some aldermen raised concerns about the effect of this schedule change on the ability to conduct city business in a timely manner.
“I think this board is wanting to have a little more control over the city business, and us only being able to vote on something every four to five weeks will actually give us less control and the administration more control,” said Alderman Jenna Amacher. “I don’t think that is the intention behind us wanting to have more study sessions. I think the intent is us wanting to understand more and also be able to rein back some of that power and give the elected officials a little bit more say-so in the direction of the city.”
Alderman Bobbie Wilson expressed her concern that time-sensitive issues that need board approval would lapse before the board could review them in a monthly session.
“I have to disagree that this board needs more control over the employees of this city,” said Alderman Robin Dunn. “I think we definitely want to rely on the people that are experts in their field, and micromanagement is exactly what we don’t need. I would agree that what we are doing currently at our board meetings is not conducive to helping our citizens or our employees conduct what they need to do. I am hopeful that this change might do something good.”
She additionally expressed her concerns that some matters may be neglected or passed over should the board only meet once per month.
“We’ve got so much city business every month to conduct, that this allows us to conduct that amount of work every month,” said Knowis. “We’re not skipping any work that’s to be done. We’re just getting it done orderly. This is not an original thought of mine; it’s been suggested by former administrators. If it doesn’t work, we can always go back.”