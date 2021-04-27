In three years’ time, the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen will receive an increase in pay.
The city board passed on a second and final reading an ordinance raising the salaries for mayor and aldermen at its Monday, April 26 meeting.
In August 2024, the mayor’s annual salary will increase from $9,400 to $15,000; aldermen’s salaries will increase from $4,700 to $7,500 per alderman.
The last time the city board increased the annual salaries for the mayor and aldermen was approximately 1993, meaning it will have been more than 30 years since an increase once it takes effect in 2024.
According to City Administrator Jennifer Moody, the fiscal impact on the city budget will be another $11,000 per year. Currently, the board salaries account for $37,600 in city funds each year. With the increase, that total will be $48,600 per year.
Aldermen Rupa Blackwell and Robin Dunn both opposed the salary increase, citing different reasons. Dunn said the mayor’s current salary fell will within the “normal” range for other mayors of communities with a similar governmental structure and obligations; the increase, she said, would put the mayor’s salary well above the “normal” range and questioned why the city needed to do that. Blackwell argued that the current and proposed amount for the salaries were not living wages and would not help recruit more candidates to get involved with city politics. She argued the positions should either be treated like full-time positions with livable wages or entirely unpaid volunteer positions.
Aldermen Jenna Amacher, Daniel Berry and Sernobia McGee all countered, saying the money helped offset costs incurred as a result of performing alderman functions. Amacher and McGee said having the salaries helped them balance their roles as elected officials and single parents/grandparents.
Mayor Pro Tem Jimmy Blanks further stated the need for a salary increase, citing the time between the previous raise. Not having increased the salary figure since the early 1990s, Blanks felt it was past time to give the mayor a raise.
At the Monday meeting, Blackwell offered an amendment to the raise ordinance that would further raise the board salaries to $20,000 for mayor and $12,000 for aldermen in the year 2032.
“I did the math, and it still came out to be about $8 an hour for a lot of us aldermen,” she said of the increase
Mayor Knowis expressed hesitancy on the proposal, stating that he did not want people to run for office simply for the money. He also said he did not want to suppose what future boards would want for their salaries. Berry agreed with Knowis about the long-range nature of the proposal but also agreed with Blackwell’s idea, saying he would like to see the board salaries higher.
Amacher further concurred, stating that she would like to see the city look into a salary schedule for the mayor and aldermen and would like to make sure each iteration of the board sees incremental increases.
Blanks said he agreed with Blackwell as well, noting that the board may need to set something up for down the road to make sure board members don’t go another three decades between salary increases.
“I don’t want it to be another 30 years before there’s another increase,” he said.
Blackwell’s amendment passed 5-2, with the mayor and Alderman Dunn opposed.
Prior to the vote, Dunn said she would remain opposed, noting that board salaries are “supposed to be uncomfortable.”
“There’s supposed to be turnover,” she said. “We’re not supposed to be sitting here for years upon years.”
The ordinance as amended then passed on a 6-1 vote, with only Dunn opposed.