3A - Berry sign.JPG

Alderman Daniel Berry holds up a sign as he tells the rest of the Board of Mayor and Alderman to “do the right thing” as Alderman Jenna Amacher protests his statement.

 Caitlin Able photo

An agenda item to discuss the return of city Human Resources (HR) Director Casta Brice was removed at the beginning of the May 8 meeting of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen (BoMA).

Brice has been placed on paid administrative leave for 87 days as of Monday, since Alderman Jenna Amacher discovered documents set aside for disposal in a HR closet in City Hall in February.

