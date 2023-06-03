1A- Board strips commission power.JPG

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen (BoMA) approved an amendment to the Tullahoma Code of Ordinances, dismantling the Board of Zoning Appeals and establishing the Board of Appeals.

By amending Title 14 (zoning and land use control), Chapter 2 (zoning ordinance), Section 202, (Board of Zoning Appeals) by deleting it in its entirety and substituting a new Section 202, Board of Appeals, the board lessened the authority and efficacy of the Planning Commission, placing that authority within the BoMA.

Tags

Recommended for you