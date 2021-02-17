A severance package is expected to be announced tonight as Coffee County and its 911 director are set to part ways after a clash between her and the sheriff.
The Coffee County Communications Board has voted to part ways with 911 Director Diane Argraves and is looking into offering her a severance package which may be officially announced at tonight’s scheduled meeting of the board, one week after it opted to go a different direction in leadership at 911.
The separation comes after Hargraves issued a complaint against Coffee County Sheriff Chad Partin claiming she was the subject of age discrimination and had been berated by the first-term sheriff in front of her employees. She has served as head of the 911 communications center for four years and has been an employee of Coffee County for 38 years.
She maintained in her complaint that she was bullied by the sheriff, and that his actions made for a hostile work environment.
The sheriff answered back to her allegations, questioning her ability to serve as 911 director and suggesting she was “in over her head” when it came to leading the emergency communications center. His questioning of her ability was echoed by other members of the 911 board in their decision to part ways with 911 head.
It is not known if they exact terms of the severance package will be made known during tonight’s meeting. It is also in question who will be named to fill her role at the center both in the short term and long term.