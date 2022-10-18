The Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education has made the decision to seek new legal representation.
During its recent meeting, a resolution was brought to the Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education regarding keeping Henry and McCord as retainer for TCS.
Director of Schools Dr. Catherine Stephens said back in July they put out a proposal for any school board attorneys and after review with TCS BOE Chairman Kim Uselton they were recommending Henry, McCord, Bean, Miller and Gabriel to represent the district.
“Administration recommends option one, which provides all legal work except litigation, be covered by a monthly retainer,” Stephens said to the board. “I appreciate your consideration of this recommendation this evening.”
When opened to discussion, board member Amy Dodson, who was in attendance virtually, stressed that the board should consider the importance in having an attorney that specializes in educational law.
“It is completely different than typical law,” Dodson said. “I know there are lawsuits going around like crazy and I feel like it should be something to keep in the back of our minds and consider.”
When it came time to vote, the vote to have Henry, McCord, Bean, Miller and Gabriel provide legal services for the district failed with a 3-3 vote. Uselton, Pat Welsh and Andy Whitt voted in favor while Dodson, Teresa Lawson and Gigi Robison voted against.
With the motion failing, Uselton presented two other motions to the school board. The first motion was to give the Director of Schools permission to contact the attorney for a list of active cases. Uselton noted the board will make a decision on who it will do that work with going forward but she needed a motion. The board voted unanimously.
The second motion was if legal situations arise before a new school board attorney can be authorized, the board needs to authorize Stephens to contact an attorney the school board has worked with before. Just like the previous motion, the board voted unanimously.
Uselton said she will be contacting the attorney about the board’s decision and Stephens will be putting out a request for proposal following the meeting.