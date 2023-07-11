Scott Smith FC EMA

Scott Smith, Franklin County Emergency Management Agency director, in foreground, and Casey Jackson, deputy director, are shown in this file photo preparing the EMA rescue boat for service on Tims Ford Lake. Smith said the stricter BUI laws going into effect should improve safety on the water.

With the Fourth of July holiday heralding the height of summer, a new law going into effect this past Saturday, boaters on Tennessee’s lakes are now subject to stricter boating-under-the-influence laws.

As the calendar turned to July, BUI penalties became aligned with DUI laws in terms of jail time, fines, and loss of boat-operating privileges. The new law additionally clarifies that officers can seek search warrants to obtain blood evidence from those who refuse to follow the implied-consent section of the law.