The Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved an application for a child care expansion grant that would provide funds to local day care.
City administrator Jennifer Moody explained that the city has been pursuing this grant for some time, having initially submitted one application for funds that would be distributed equally by the city to two local day care programs, Little Angels Daycare and Tullahoma Daycare Center. She clarified that the state has since requested individual grant contracts for each center, allowing each entity to apply for up to $500,000 in grant funds.
“What we’ve done is: Little Angels is a little further along in their application process; they’ve already applied, they’ve been awarded, we have a grant contract that you’ve approved with them,” Moody said. “The first resolution that you passed, we are keeping that with Little Angels, to keep our records and recording process clean. I am bringing you a second resolution that we hope to put with Tullahoma Daycare’s Application.”
She explained that this separation of applications will allow a total of $750,000 in grant awards to come into Tullahoma daycares, with Little Angels Daycare receiving $250,000 from the original application process and Tullahoma Daycare Center applying for $500,000 in aid.
The resolution passed unanimously, without discussion.