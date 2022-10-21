5A - Tullahoma city logo.jpg

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved an application for a child care expansion grant that would provide funds to local day care.

City administrator Jennifer Moody explained that the city has been pursuing this grant for some time, having initially submitted one application for funds that would be distributed equally by the city to two local day care programs, Little Angels Daycare and Tullahoma Daycare Center. She clarified that the state has since requested individual grant contracts for each center, allowing each entity to apply for up to $500,000 in grant funds.