The Board of Mayor and Aldermen passed multiple motions by unanimous vote at their March 27 meeting, approving loan applications and accepting donations to the city without discussion.
Among these approved motions, the board accepted the donation of softball equipment and a portable mound, a donation totaling $10,848.86, from the Tullahoma Sports Council. Alderman Glick stated that he would like to highlight what the Tullahoma Sports Council is doing for the softball leagues.
The board additionally approved an Urban Development Action Grant program loan application, which was recommended by city finance director Sue Wilson. Wilson stated that the company applying for the UDAG loan is a corporation out of Brentwood and that they would like to relocate their operations to Tullahoma.
Paul Kapu, owner and CEO of Vigil Corporation, spoke and stated since 2018 it has been his mission to end active shooter violence in schools. He further stated that the company has created a truly unique system that addresses this exact issue, with some orders from schools that they are looking to fill as soon as they relocate to Tullahoma.
The board also approved the adoption of a records management plan drafted by the Municipal Technical Advisory Service (MTAS). Kenny Pearson, Interim City Administrator, stated that by state law we are required to follow a document retention plan.
The MTAS document retention plan was adopted prior to 1992, it has been followed since that time, yet never adopted by resolution. The following of and passage of this plan was the basis of city human resources director Casta Brice being placed on paid administrative leave following the discovery of documents set aside for disposal by Alderman Jenna Amacher.
The board then awarded the paving bid for the 2023 spring and summer paving and striping to Rogers Group in the amount of $650,000.
Three vehicles were approved for purchase for city departments, including: a 2023 Dodge Durango for the Fire Department, in the amount of $49,910.90; a 2023 Ford F-250 4x4 for the Public Works Department in the amount of $45,237; and a 2023 Ford Explorer for the Parks and Recreation Department in the amount of $34,729.
The board approved two event agreements, with the first going to Myers Concert Productions for the amount of $13,737, for the Tullahoma Independence Day Regional Celebration concert. The second went to Vynyl Radio, in the amount of $3,500, for the same concert.
The board then approved an agreement with Pepsi to provide beverage services for all city Parks and Recreation facilities, including Splash Island and remote ballpark concessions stands.
In preparation for the selection of members at the April 10 meeting, the board considered applications for the citizens’ advisory committee for the hiring of a city administrator. Mayor Ray Knowis stated each board member would be allowed to present a candidate to sit on the board at the April 10 meeting.