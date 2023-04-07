3A - Tullahoma Municipal Building (2).JPG

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen passed multiple motions by unanimous vote at their March 27 meeting, approving loan applications and accepting donations to the city without discussion.

Among these approved motions, the board accepted the donation of softball equipment and a portable mound, a donation totaling $10,848.86, from the Tullahoma Sports Council. Alderman Glick stated that he would like to highlight what the Tullahoma Sports Council is doing for the softball leagues.