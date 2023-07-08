The Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Alderman recently passed several items during its monthly meetings, including approving a grant from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) of $2.3 million.
During the June 12 meeting, the city board approved the following items of business unanimously 7- 0:
The first reading of two of Ordinance No. 1596: to amend the zoning ordinance of Ordinance No. 1392 by amending Article IV specific district regulations – Section 405 micro-brewery use in the restricted manufacturing and warehouse (I-1) zoning district.
Resolution No. 1942 – a resolution approving a new classification and compensation plan for city employees. The fiscal impact to the FY24 budget is $729,000.
A request to renew the annual Local Government Corporation Hardware Maintenance Agreement and city-wide Financial Software in the amount of $59,616 for FY24.
Approving the one-year renewal of an agreement with Housholder Artman, PLLC to perform audit services for the city, Tullahoma City Schools, Tullahoma Industrial Development Board, Tullahoma Airport Authority and the Tullahoma Area Economic Development Corporation, in the total amount of $49,800 for FY2023.
Approving a TDEC ARP Stormwater Non-Collaborative Grant in the amount of $2,370,558 and authorize Mayor Ray Knowis to sign the contract.
Confirm the reappointment of John West, as recommend by interim City Administrator Kenneth Pearson, to the Inter Local Solid Waste Authority Board for a six-year term expiring in June 2029.
Approving the use of TDOT Maintenance Contract paving funds to fix a deteriorating lane on North Jackson Street and allocate the remaining $65,762.11 to the project. All funds will be reimbursed to the city once the work is complete.
Request to authorize the Tullahoma Parks and Recreation Department to apply for a $10,000 TAEP Grant with a 50% local match required.
Approving of purchased equipment from GameTime, Inc. in the amount of $13,905.39 to complete the Dog Park Dash Grant.
During the June 26 meeting, the city board approved the following items of business unanimously 6 – 0:
The second of two readings of Ordinance No. 1596: to amend the zoning ordinance of Ordinance No. 1392 by amending Article IV specific district regulations – Section 405 micro-brewery use in the restricted manufacturing and warehouse (I-1) zoning district.
The first of two readings of Ordinance No. 1597: to amend the code of ordinances of the city by amending Title 13 (property maintenance regulations), Chapter 3 (slum clearance), Section 308 (Lien for expenses; sale of salvaged materials; other powers not limited) to remove the words “upon the lien” and substitute therefore the words “become a lien.”
Consider and approve the nomination and appointment of James “Jim” Waters to fill the vacancy on the Duck River Utility Commission for a full three-year term, ending on June 30, 2026.